Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

