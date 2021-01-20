It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sunday,…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tod…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tom…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol resident…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low tempe…