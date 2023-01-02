Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 1:19 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see some morn…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. W…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. W…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds shou…