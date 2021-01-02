Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rai…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.74. A 10-degree low is f…