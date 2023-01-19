Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.