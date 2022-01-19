Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.