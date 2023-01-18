Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Bristol, VA
