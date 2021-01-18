Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.