Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. …
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. T…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…