Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

