It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Bristol area should see a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area …