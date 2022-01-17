 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts