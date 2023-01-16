Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.