Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 4:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

