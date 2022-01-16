Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 4:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
