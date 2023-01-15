Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.