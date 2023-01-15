Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. T…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. T…