Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

