Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA

It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

