Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.