Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It look…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should ex…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. …
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol resident…