Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Local Weather

