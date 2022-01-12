 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts