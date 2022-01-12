Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
