Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA
