Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

