Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

