The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…