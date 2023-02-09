Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Bristol, VA
