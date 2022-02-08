 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

