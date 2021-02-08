 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts