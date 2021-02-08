Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.