Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.