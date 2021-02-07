Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA
