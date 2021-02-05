 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts