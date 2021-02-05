Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 20-degree l…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomor…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation po…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…