Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA
