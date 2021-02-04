 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

