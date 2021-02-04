Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.23. A 20-degree l…
This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation po…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorro…