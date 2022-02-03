 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts