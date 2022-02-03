Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.