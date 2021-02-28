 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

