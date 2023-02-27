Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Bristol, VA
