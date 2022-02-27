 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

