Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.