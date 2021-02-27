Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. P…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We w…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. To…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 40F. W…