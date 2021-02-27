Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.