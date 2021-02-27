 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts