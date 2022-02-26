Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.