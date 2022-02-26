Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA
