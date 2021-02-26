Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA
