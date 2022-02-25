Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.