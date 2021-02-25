Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA
