Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

