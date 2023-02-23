It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.