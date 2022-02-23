Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.