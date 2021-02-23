 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

