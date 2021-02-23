Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA
