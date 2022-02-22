 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

