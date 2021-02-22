 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts