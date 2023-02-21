Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Bristol, VA
