Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph.