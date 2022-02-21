Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect…
Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …