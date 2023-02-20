Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Bristol, VA
