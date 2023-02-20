Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.