Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.