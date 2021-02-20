Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA
