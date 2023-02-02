The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Bristol, VA
